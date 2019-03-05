Man tried to drown baby at Orange County apartments, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man attempted to drown a 1-year-old Monday night at an Orange County apartment complex, according to sheriff's deputies.

The incident happened around 10:25 p.m. at the Lake Sherwood Apartments off Apopka Vineland Road, north of Colonial Drive, near Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, family members jumped into the pool and rescued the child, who was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition.

The man drove away from the complex but later returned and rammed sheriff's vehicles and a gate at the complex, deputies said. No one was injured, and the man was taken into custody, authorities siad.

Deputies said the man is related to the child but did not disclose their specific relationship.

No other details have been released.

