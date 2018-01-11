KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are looking for a man they say tried to lure a 7-year-old girl into his car as she was walking to school Thursday morning.

The girl said she was walking on Mabbette Street to Thacker Avenue Elementary around 7:40 a.m. when a man in a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows approached her and said, "Come into my car," according to a news release.

Police said the girl replied, "No thank you" and continued walking to school as the man trailed behind her. She then ran away from the area, according to authorities.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with brown hair and a beard.

Osceola County Public School officials said faculty and staff at Thacker Avenue Elementary are reviewing safety tips on Thursday for students walking or biking to school.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or seeitsayit@kissimmee.org, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

