Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Jason Windus gave his California neighbor something to look at during a dispute over the height of a backyard fence - naked mannequins having a garden party.

Four of the fashion dummies are seated in wicker chairs around a matching table. Another is standing with its arms over its head and shamrocks over on its breasts, according to the PressDemocrat.com.

A hand-scrawled sign on top of a nearby wooden barrel reads, "Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city."

[WEIRD NEWS: #FloridaManChallenge: What trouble did Florida Man get into on your birthday? | 2 arrested in buffet brawl over crab legs]

"They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to," Windus said.

Windus said he was building a 6-foot (2-meter) fence at his home in Santa Rosa so he could let his dogs out in his backyard when he got a letter from the city saying it violated an ordinance limiting such barriers along sidewalks to 3 feet (1 meter).

"It was a 6-foot fence, like everybody else's around here," Windus said Tuesday.

Windus asked why he was being singled out and was told City Hall was responding to a complaint.

Windus, who owns a moving company, said the mannequins he had picked up from a clothing store came to mind as he pondered how to send a message to the neighbor.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.