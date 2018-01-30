Man rips out stop sign to smash girlfriend's car window, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A man is facing charges after he assaulted his girlfriend, then ripped a stop sign out of the ground and damaged her vehicle with it, Ocoee police say.

Jonathan Velez and his girlfriend went out that night for his cousin's birthday, according to the report. His girlfriend told police that she danced with his cousin during the party, which made Velez upset. The two got into an argument during the car ride home with Velez's cousin asleep in the backseat of the vehicle, the report says.

Velez's girlfriend says Velez then pulled the car over and began fighting with her. The victim attempted to walk to a Dunkin' Donuts, but the store was closed. Velez then began to push the victim and tried to choke her, according to the report.

The victim says Velez then began to kick her car, and police said they observed several footprints on dented doors. Velez then ripped a stop sign out of the ground of the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot and smashed his girlfriend's rear passenger window with it, according to the report. The victim told police that Velez caused thousands of dollars in damage to her car and that her transmission was ruined.

When police arrived, Velez tried to run from the scene, according to the report. Police say they were able to catch him after he jumped over a brick wall into a neighborhood and began heading toward another wall.

Velez has been charged with battery, criminal mischief and grand theft of a stop sign.

