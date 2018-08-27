Man sought in Avalon Park aggravated stalking case involving child, deputies say

AVALON PARK, Fla. - A composite sketch has been released of a man sought in connection with an aggravated stalking and attempted false imprisonment incident involving a child, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Avalon Park area. Details about the exact nature of the incident were not immediately available.

The man has a slender build, is in his mid- to late 40s with receding gray hair and a chipped front tooth, although it's unknown if it's his left or right tooth, according to a news release. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

[READ: Father helps community get results after attempted kidnapping in Avalon Park]

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a gray or blue shirt and driving a newer model four-door vehicle similar to a Volvo.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.