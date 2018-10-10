Man wanted in connection with Deltona shooting arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a 38-year-old man at the victim's Deltona home was arrested Tuesday by Volusia County deputies and U.S. marshals.

Deputies said Charles Allen, 41, of Altamonte Springs, shot Jason Randolph Saturday night during an argument about stolen property at a Mayflower Avenue home. Randolph is now in stable condition.

Allen was arrested in Seminole County Tuesday.

Allen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was ordered held without bail in the Volusia County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.