Man wanted in connection with estranged wife's death arrested, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man who investigators said killed his estranged wife Monday in Osceola County has been found and arrested, officials said.

Deputies began searching for Alex Olivencia-Alvarado, whom they believed to be armed and dangerous, Tuesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called Monday to a home at the Rio Hills Townhomes in Kissimmee and found Michelle Rodriguez Laracuente, 42, dead from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that Olivencia-Alvarado, the victim's estranged husband, killed her, deputies said. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Olivencia-Alvarado has a documented history of domestic violence against Laracuente.

Gibson said they had a lead last week, but Olivencia-Alvarado wasn't found until Sunday, when he was arrested on his active warrant. Deputies said a gun was recovered during his arrest.

Olivencia-Alvarado was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.