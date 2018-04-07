Man wanted in connection with Melbourne shooting arrested following pursuit, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting last month has been arrested following a pursuit Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers performed a traffic stop just before 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Babcock Street and New Haven Avenue on a 2003 Nissan Altima.

Police said the officers believed the vehicle was being driven by Dewight Hicks, 25, who was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened March 30 in Melbourne, during which a male was shot in the leg.

When the officers approached the car, Hicks sped away, leading them on an approximately 10-mile traffic pursuit throughout south Melbourne and northeast Palm Bay, police said.

Hicks drove at speeds up to 80 mph and went through several red lights during the pursuit. Police said that, while in the area of Dairy Road and Eber Boulevard, Hicks threw a handgun and drugs out the window.

Hicks eventually stopped in the 3800 block of Tree Ridge Lane, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers, utilizing a police canine, were able to find the discarded firearm and drugs on the shoulder of Dairy Road, police said.

Hicks will be booked at the Melbourne Police Department and turned over to the Brevard County Jail, police said. According to the police report, Hicks was arrested on charges including fleeing/attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for aggravated battery and warrant for possession of firearm by a felon.

