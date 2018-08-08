DNA evidence helps police ID suspect in 2017 hit-and-run crash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - DNA evidence has helped authorities identify a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in October, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Jeremy Wharton, 32, after a DNA match identified him as a driver in the 2017 crash, a news release said.

Police said Wharton was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe on State Road 44 East around 2 a.m. on Oct. 29 when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Kaelee Morrell.

Both vehicles went off the roadway. Wharton fled before police arrived, authorities said.

Morrell died at the scene of the crash, and her passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Wharton. He's wanted on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information concerning Wharton's whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Kirkland by calling 386-424-2245 or by emailing him at rkirkland@cityofnsb.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.