Man wanted on charge of sex battery on a child, Volusia deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man who's wanted on felony charges, including sexual battery on a child, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said U.S. marshals are searching for Audran Murray Butler.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide more details.

The Sheriff's Office said its' trying to help the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force locate Butler, who’s wanted in connection with a 2017 case.

No other details have been released ahead of the news conference.





