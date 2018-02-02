Man wants apology after officers search his Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man said police who served a search warrant left him and his grandchildren shaken and scared.

William Richardson told News 6 he was sitting in his front yard in the Parramore area on Wednesday afternoon when officers, with their rifles drawn, ordered him and his friend on the ground.

"They're beating on the door, 'Open the door! Open the door!,'" he said. "I kept telling them there is nothing in there except two kids."

He said his two small grandchildren opened the door for police. Officers told him they were serving a search warrant.

News 6 got a hold of a copy the warrant, which shows police were looking for mailing, shipping and packaging material.

Richardson said officers told him they were investigating claims that drugs were being mailed, and his address was part of that investigation.

He said they took one envelope from his home.

"I don't receive no drugs in no mail," Richardson said. "Somebody is using my address."

Richardson said he and his grandchildren are still shaken up, and he said he wants an apology from Orlando police.

"It scared me," he said. "I thought for sure I was either going to go to jail or get shot."

News 6 contacted Orlando police and they confirmed they served four search warrants on Wednesday in various locations.

A representative said this is still an open case, so the department could not comment any further.

