Man was injected with fentanyl before being dumped in Banana River, deputies say

Authorities identifed the body found in Banana River as that of John Romer.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was injected with fentanyl before he died and his body was dumped in the Banana River in 2018, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Christopher McGahan was recently arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old John Romer.

A boater found Romer's body floating in the river the morning of Sept. 26, 2018, records show. Deputies at the time called the death suspicious.

Investigators determined that McGahan and Romer were together the day before Romer's body was found, and McGahan had injected himself and Romer with fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

When McGahan realized that Romer had died, he wrapped the body in a blanket, secured it with duct tape and dumped it in the Banana River, records show.

Deputies said McGahan wore gloves during the disposal and also discarded drug paraphernalia, Romer's cellphone and the couch Romer was on when he died.

McGahan threw the duct tape and gloves in a dumpster, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said McGahan also deleted the gay dating app Grindr from his home after Romer's death.

McGahan is facing charges of sale or delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, improper disposal of a human body and failure to report a death.

