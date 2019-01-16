Man accused of killing Titusville grandfather will walk free under 'stand your ground' law

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man who spent three years in jail awaiting trial for manslaughter will be released under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Warren Buchanan is accused of fatally punching a grandfather in January 2016 as the victim walked with his granddaughters and their dogs.

Investigators said Buchanan accused 67-year-old German Heredia of touching his pickup truck.

Deputies said the two men began arguing and Buchanan hit Heredia in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Heredia hit his head on the ground and was taken to a hospital -- where he died.

A Brevard County judge granted the defense's stand your ground motion to dismiss the case, according to the state attorney’s office.



