Man who killed 10 women in Florida in 1984 is executed

STARKE, Fla. - 8:30 p.m.

A woman who survived an assault by convicted Florida serial killer Bobby Joe Long says his execution brought her peace.

Lisa Noland sat in the front row at Thursday's execution of the 65-year-old inmate at Florida State Prison. She says she wanted to look him in the eye but he kept them closed.

"I wanted to be the first person he saw. Unfortunately, he didn't open his eyes," Noland said.

She began to cry after leaving once it was over. Says Noland, "The peace that came over me is a remarkable feeling."

Noland was 17 in 1984 when she was abducted and raped by Long, but he released her.

She eventually led police to the man who later admitted killing 10 women in the Tampa Bay area. He drew the death sentence for one of the killings, of a 22-year-old woman.

7:30 p.m.

Convicted serial killer Bobby Joe Long had no last words before he was executed for a 1984 murder spree that claimed 10 women.

Witnesses say the 65-year-old Long simply closed his eyes as the lethal injection procedure began Thursday at Florida State Prison. In the front row was Lisa Noland, who was abducted and raped by Long before he released her -- and she was able to lead police to him.

Another witness had on a polo shirt with photos of all 10 victims on the back and the words, "The Ones That Matter."

Long was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

He was captured after an eight-month killing spree in the Tampa Bay area. Long confessed to the crimes, receiving 28 life sentences and one death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.

6:55 p.m.

A serial killer who terrorized Florida with a 1984 murder spree that claimed 10 women has been put to death.

Authorities say 65-year-old Bobby Joe Long was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Thursday following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

He was captured after an eight-month killing spree. Long confessed to the crimes, receiving 28 life sentences and one death sentence for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.

The killings began in March 1984. Most of the victims were strangled. Some had their throats slit. Others were bludgeoned. Authorities say the killer positioned most of the bodies in gruesome poses.

Long's undoing was a 17-year-old. Long abducted, raped and then released Lisa Noland . She left evidence and gave police details that led to the man's capture.

6:30 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the execution of a serial killer who killed 10 women in Florida.

The justices denied the final appeals of 65-year-old Bobby Joe Long, who was set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison. The planned 6 p.m. execution was delayed slightly while the justices considered the case.

Long was condemned for the killing of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also was serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area.

Long's undoing was a 17-year-old. Long abducted, raped and then released Lisa Noland. She left evidence and gave police details that led to his arrest.

6 p.m.

The scheduled execution of a serial killer who killed 10 women in Florida has been delayed temporarily while the U.S. Supreme Court considers his final appeals.

Sixty-five-year-old Bobby Joe Long was set to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison, but the justices had not yet ruled in his case. Barring a reprieve, the execution would take place later Thursday.

Long was condemned for the killing of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also was serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area.

4:45 p.m.

Prison officials say no one visited a serial killer facing execution for a murder spree that claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984.

Barring a last-minute court reprieve, Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday evening. Long was condemned for the killing of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also was serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area.

Prison officials say Long's last meal was a roast beef sandwich, french fries, bacon and a soda.

10:20 a.m.

A serial killer whose murderous spree claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984 is set to die.

Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday. Long was condemned for one of the killings, that of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also had been serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area over an eight-month period in 1984.

But he was undone by a 17-year-old who described being abducted, raped and released a day later. She gave police details that led to his arrest.

Now that victim, Lisa Noland, is preparing to watch the execution. In an interview, she said she would tell long "Thank you" for picking her as a victim, because she helped solve the crime.

