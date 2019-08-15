Man who killed family at Chuluota home seeks appeal

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was recently convicted of killing his parents and brother at their Chulouta home is seeking an appeal of his life sentence.

A jury found Grant Amato, 30, guilty of the murders on July 31, after hearing days of testimony regarding Amato's online habits and how he and his family argued about him sending $200,000 to a cam girl in Bulgaria.

The most notable witness was Amato's brother, the only other surviving family member, who testified about the family dynamic and the rules his parents laid out for his brother, which included restricting internet activity.

A judge delivered a life sentence for Amato on Monday.

Amato's attorneys filed an appeal Thursday morning, along with a request that certain judicial acts be reviewed.

It's unclear when the court will make a decision in the matter.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

