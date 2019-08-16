Man who fled Volusia County courtroom before conviction captured

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he left a courtroom last month, authorities said.

Antonio Gearing, 29, was about to be convicted by a jury on an armed robbery charge last month when he left the courthouse.

The Daytona Beach Police Department captured him after a traffic stop on Ridgewood Avenue Friday.

According to officials, a DBPD officer pulled the vehicle over after he noticed that the license plate was obscured.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a lot of large items in the back seat.

While scanning the inside of the car, the officer noticed movement in the back seat.

The officer was able to see a black male attempting to conceal himself under the large items in the back seat.

The officer was then informed of an active warrent for Gearing out of Volusia County.

Gearing was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail. He is charged with giving a false ID or name to a law enforcement officer. He is being held with no bond.

Stay with News 6 for updates on this developing story.



