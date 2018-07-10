Man who rented inner tubes at Blue Spring State Park accused of producing child porn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County detectives said a man who worked at a popular state park known for manatees was producing child pornography and believe there could be other victims.

Richard Darby, 43, who worked at Blue Spring State Park renting out inner tubes, was arrested Monday and charged with 20 counts of possessing pornography, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the county jail complex on a $1 million bail.

After reviewing the material found at Darby's Orange City home on French Avenue, detectives said they believe Darby produced the images himself, which included children as young as 1 and 3 years old with men and women. Detectives said the children may live in the Volusia County and Central Florida area and beyond.

Because of that, authorities are looking for possible victims and asking anyone who might have information to contact the Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Florida Department of Recreation and Parks officials said Darby was not a state employee.

Deputies said more charges are pending as they continue to search for additional victims.

