Man who rescued Nadia Bloom deals with tragic loss of son

FERN PARK, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Seminole County, according to the victim's father, who made headlines in Central Florida several years ago.

James King told News 6 that his son, Benjamin, died in the crash, which was reported around 9:25 p.m. on US 17-92 at Lake of the Woods Boulevard in Fern Park.

King said a 17-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle and crashed into his son's red Mustang. Troopers have not confirmed the details of the fatal wreck.

"(He) smashed into my son's car, which is now wrapped around a pole over there," said King, who rescued 11-year-old Nadia Bloom in 2010 after she was lost in the woods near Lake Jesup for several days.

King said his faith led him to Bloom, and his faith is now carrying him through the loss of his son.

"He knew I loved him," King said. I'll always be grateful that the Lord gave me that gift."

King said he's also praying for the driver who struck his son.

"I hope that he makes it, and I hope that he can come to know the forgiving grace of the God who forgave me," King said.

