Man who targeted women in parking lots arrested, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of targeting and robbing women in parking lots has been arrested, according to officials from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Hector Luis Massas was arrested Tuesday in connection with the incidents. Authorities said he was sought after multiple women reported a man matching his description displayed a firearm and demanded their valuables.

Massas has also been linked to similar cases in Osceola, Orlando and Ocoee, according to a news release.

Police said Massas was linked to the robberies after he pawned one victim's stolen items in Orange County. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Osceola County.

Massas is charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft and violating parole. He's being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.

