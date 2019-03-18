Man who threatened to shoot officers arrested after standoff, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 31-year-old West Melbourne man was taken into custody Monday after police said he barricaded himself in an apartment building and threatened to shoot at officers, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Detectives were able to convince the man – who had a replica 9mm handgun - to surrender as officers managed to enter the apartment. No one was injured.

Neal Thomas Treibley was charged with misuse of 911, resisting arrest without violence, threatening law enforcement officers and assault on a law enforcement officer.

West Melbourne’s tactical team members were called out about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the apartment complex in the 7600 block of Greenboro Drive to investigate a disturbance.

The incident began Monday afternoon after a doctor reported concern that Treibley could harm himself, reports show. Police arrived and evacuated the apartment building with Treibley held up in a bathroom. Police said Treibley refused to leave the apartment initially, making threats to shoot any officers who tried to get into the residence.

Officers forced their way into the apartment as Treibley talked with a detective on the phone. The detective was able to talk Treibley into giving himself up, ending the incident.

Treibley was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex. He will appear before a county judge Tuesday afternoon.

