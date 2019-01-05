Man who was injured in Sanford shooting faces murder charge, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man who was injured in a shooting last month is accused of killing a man who was also shot, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police on Friday announced that Alashawndray Juwan Brown was being charged in connection with the Dec. 19 shooting in the area of 11th Street and Orange Avenue.

When police arrived to the area, they found Mikel Gilchrist suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on East 10th Street, a news release said. Brown was found moments later on Willow Avenue, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Gilchrist was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Brown has been hospitalized since the shooting.

Although details about the shooting have not yet been released, police said they found probable cause to charge Brown with second-degree homicide in Gilchrist's death.

Justin Jerrod Kilgore is still being sought as a potential witness in the case. He has an active warrant on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

