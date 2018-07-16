Man who went missing near Ormond Beach boat dock found dead in river

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man who was reported missing after he didn't return from his walk to a boat dock in Ormond Beach on Sunday had been found dead in the water, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had been searching the river behind Circle Oaks Trail since Brent Levon Davis, 31, was reported missing. Officials said his body was found at 1:52 p.m. Monday about 400 yards from where he was last seen.

Davis' ex-girlfriend told police that Davis came to visit her while she was housesitting and that Davis went to the dock around 2 a.m. She said he was not suicidal and she did not believe that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the report.

She said it was not unusual for him to take walks at night but when he didn't return after four hours, she went to the dock and could not find him, officials said.

Davis' phone was found in the river directly in front of the dock around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Davis' cause of death has not been released. His family has been notified.

