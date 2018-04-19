Man with eyelid tattoos, son accused of buying cigarettes with stolen cards

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man with tattooed eyelids and his 19-year-old son are accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle parked at the DeBary Public Library and using the stolen cards to buy cigarettes and gold chains, according to officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began April 10 when the victim reported that he left his Jeep parked at the library on Charles Beall Boulevard that morning and when he returned in the evening, the vehicle was unlocked and his driver's license, cash and several bank cards were missing.

The culprits had racked up $5,361.94 in purchases by the time the victim noticed the theft, according to a news release. Detective Cameron Tucker traced the purchases to a Chevron, a Racetrac, a Sunoco, a Walmart, AAA Gun & Pawn, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Cash America and another Chevron, deputies said.

The purchases included a cartons of cigarettes, a DVD player, a laptop and gold chains, according to authorities.

Deputies said that during the investigation, an employee at one of the stores said she remembered the transaction because the customer had tattoos on his eyelids.

Surveillance video from the stores helped Tucker identify 44-year-old William Clark and his son, 19-year-old Anthony Medina, as suspects in the case, and he found that they were driving a 2004 Cadillac with Florida license plate number 614-8UR.

Clark was arrested Monday in Seminole County on charges of fraudulent use of ID and fraudulent use of a credit card. Medina faces the same charges in addition to a burglary charge, but deputies said he has not yet been arrested.

Officials said he is believed to be in possession of the silver four-door Cadillac.

