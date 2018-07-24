Tavares officer's stolen AR-15 found in man's home, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County man is facing charges after investigators say they found a powerful weapon stolen from a Tavares police officer inside his home.

Leesburg police say they were called to a home along South Lake Street Saturday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, witnesses told officers they saw Kendrick Jones firing an AR-15 after an argument with neighbors. Officers say one witness even provided video of the incident.

Detectives say when questioned, Jones denied having a gun or firing any shots.

However, officers say when they searched his home they found an AR-15 that was reported stolen from a Tavares police officer as well as drugs.

Jones was arrested on charges of grand theft of police equipment.

His roommates, Tyriq Smith and Gary Malcolm, were arrested on charges of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.