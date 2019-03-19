Man, woman dead in possible murder-suicide in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A man and a woman are dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on SW 15th Street Road in Ocala around 7:20 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting in progress.

When they arrived, they said they tried to contact the occupants of the home but were unsuccessful. Information gathered from witnesses on the scene led them to mobilize the SWAT team and make entry into the home, according to a news release.

Shawn Aldridge, 30, and Rebecca Aldridge, 30, were found dead inside the home. Deputies said they are not seeking a suspect and believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Information on how the two people died and the relationship between them has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.