Man, woman found dead in Silver Springs Shores home, deputies say

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Silver Springs Shores home Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they arrived at the house after receiving a 911 call from someone at the home on the 7400 block of Midway Terrace who later hung up the phone just before 5 a.m.
Investigators said they found a man and woman dead inside the home. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or said how they died. Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said detectives are still collecting evidence and are developing information on a possible suspect.
No other details were immediate available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.
