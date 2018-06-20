Man, woman found dead on bed in apparent murder-suicide in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man and woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Daytona Beach, police said.

Police said officers found a 46-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man dead on a bed at a home in the 800 block of Essex Road.

According to police, officers were asked to conduct a well-being check at the home and firefighters breached the front door after no one answered.

Authorities saw two people on the bed, where a pit bull was also sitting, police said.

Animal services removed the dog and a rabbit from the home, and police found the man and woman dead, officials said. The man had a gun in his right hand, police said.

According to authorities, the landlord told police that the man and woman had suffered from health issues.

