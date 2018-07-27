Man wounded after 15-20 shots fired outside Melbourne gas station

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man was injured early Friday in a shooting at a Melbourne gas station, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 4000 S. Babcock St., across from Palm Bay Magnet High School.

The man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. His condition was not immediately known.

Ibrihim Dural, 62, was working the register at the 24-hour gas station when shots rang out.

“I laid down. I didn’t know where they came from,” Dural said.

He said he heard about 15 to 20 shots and called 911 from behind the register.

He said his car was shot as well.

Crime scene technicians were checking the animal hospital grounds next door with metal detectors.

No arrests have been made in the incident and the shooter has not been identified, according to Melbourne police Sgt. John Chapman.

