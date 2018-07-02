News

Man's best friend: Puppy takes rattlesnake bite for owner

6-month-old golden retriever Todd is recovering well

Credit: Paula Godwin

Anthem, Ariz. - Dogs get the title “Man’s Best Friend” for a reason. 

Todd, a 6-month-old golden retriever, took a rattlesnake bite in the face for his owner. 

Paula Godwin, of Anthem, Arizona, posted to her Facebook page about the heroic feat, saying she almost stepped on a rattlesnake during her morning walk with her dogs. 

Todd jumped in front of her leg and took the bite. 

As you can see from the photos, Todd has a very swollen face but is making a full recovery. 


