Man's body discovered in elevator shaft at Orlando construction site

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man's body was found by construction workers Monday morning in downtown Orlando, police said.

The discovery was made around 6:40 a.m. at a construction site in the 400 block of North Terry Avenue.

According to Orlando police, construction workers arrived for work and discovered the body at the bottom of an elevator shaft.

Police said the victim sustained injuries consistent with a fall or jump that occurred sometime over the weekend.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

