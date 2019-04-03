Man's body, empty kayak found in lagoon near Rockledge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - State Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating after a man's body was found in the Indian River Lagoon Wednesday afternoon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

An empty kayak was found floating in the water near Rockledge Drive and Rockledge Avenue.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators were at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. Crime scene tape roped off the area as investigators processed and collected potential evidence.

The unidentified man's body was taken from the scene by medical examiner's office personnel.

No further information was immediately available.

