Man's body found floating in Ocoee retention pond, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was found in a retention pond Thursday afternoon, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said the man's body was found around 2:15 p.m. floating facedown in the approximately 18-inch body of water located near the northeast corner of Franklin Street and State Road 429.

The man, who has not been identified, is believed to be in his 20s and was fully clothed when his body was found about 8 feet from shore, police said. Officers said there were no obvious signs of trauma intially seen on his body.

Police said investigators believe he was in the water for an undertermined amount of time, based on the bloating of his body.

An autopsy will be be conducted to determine the man's cause of death, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

