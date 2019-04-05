Man's body found lying near road in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found lying near a road in Deltona, Volusia County deputies said.

Deputies said the death investigation got underway around 4:35 a.m. after someone reported seeing the man's body on the ground outside a home in the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

It's unclear whether the man's death is being considered suspicious.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

