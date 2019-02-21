See where gun ranges are located in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - For anyone looking for a safe place to shoot a gun under the guidance of professionals, there are plenty of locations in the Central Florida region where you can do just that.

From Polk to Brevard counties and everywhere in between, dozens of gun ranges call the area home.

The map below shows where these ranges are located. Click each icon to see more details about each range.

While most of the ranges are open to the public, some are membership only, so anyone who would like to visit should check first to see if that's the case and also familiarize themselves with the rules at each range.

If you see a range missing from this list, email acutway@wkmg.com for it to be included.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.