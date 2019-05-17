Marion behavioral specialist arrested on lewd conduct charge

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A behavioral specialist for schools in Marion County is accused of inappropriately touching a boy, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The investigation began in February when a boy reported that Dontay Prophet, who was his camp counselor, inappropriately touched him on one occasion in 2017, the report said.

The boy, who is younger than 16 but older than 12, said he met with Prophet a few times to hang out in public but in November 2017, Prophet insisted that the boy come to his apartment to watch a movie, according to the affidavit.

Police said the boy was on a separate couch until Prophet laid behind him, at which point he touched the boy inappropriately through his clothes.

"Do you feel that?" Prophet asked the boy, according to the report.

The boy said he ignored the question and instead sat up and asked if his parents had called as Prophet's phone was vibrating on a coffee table, authorities said.

Prophet repeatedly apologized as he drove the boy home and also admitted that he had a similar encounter with "one other student," the affidavit said.

An official from Marion County Public Schools said Prophet has been on paid administrative leave since February, when police began investigating. Since then, he has not been on school property or around students.

Prophet has worked at Shady Hill Elementary, Ward-Highlands Elementary, Osceola Middle and South Ocala Elementary since 2009 in a role that involved working with special needs students to make sure their classroom experience is conducive to learning.

"At this point, we must allow law enforcement to finish its investigation before we can conduct any investigation of our own. We will do so when that window of opportunity opens," a MCPS spokesperson said.

Prophet, 28, was arrested Wednesday on a lewd and lascivious conduct charge.

