David Thompson (photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 78-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday has been found.

David Thompson was previously last seen at his home at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday night, deputies said Thompson returned home and is safe.

