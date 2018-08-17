Marion County deputies seek identity of man wanted in armed robbery

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened at the Quick King gas station and convenience store at 13491 SE Highway 484 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said the man got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery, deputies said.

Anyone who can identify the robber is asked to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or call in an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Deputies said tips can also be submitted at ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, reference 18-62 in the tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

