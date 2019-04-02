Marion County health officials encouraging people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A

The Florida Department of Health is encouraging anyone who has not done so to get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health is encouraging anyone who has not done so to get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

Health officials said the county has seen 44 new cases of the disease since the start of January.

There was only one case of hepatitis A in the county in each year from 2015 to 2017.

The department of health released a list of dates and locations to get the immunization:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5 at the Union Baptist Church in Dunnellon

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AMEX Food and Deli on 110th Avenue in Ocala

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 at the Brother’s Keeper Soup Kitchen on Second Street in Ocala

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Health on 32nd Avenue in Orlando

For more information about hepatitis A, click this link.



