Marion County high school shooting suspect talks life behind bars

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Recently released videos provide an inside look into a Marion County school shooting suspect's life while he sits in jail.

Deputies arrested accused gunman Sky Bouche after he shot a student earlier this year at Forest High School.

News 6 obtained three hours of video recorded in July of jail visits between Bouche and his family and friends. The recordings are from a few months after the shooting, which left one person injured.

"The first three months were difficult and then just waking up in the morning is difficult, but once you get passed it, it's nothing," Bouche said.

Bouche told his visitors he works out almost every day because it helps the time go by faster. He said his favorite meal is biscuits and gravy served during breakfast. As for entertainment, Bouche said he plays cards and enjoys reading.

"Books are pretty good here. I don't get any movies, so books are my movies. That's as good as it's going to get," Bouche said.

Bouche doesn't talk about his case too much, but his mother, Gina Castillo, did ask about the shooting. At one point in a video recorded on July 16, she said her son did something "extremely stupid."

"That's why you did all of this, is to go to prison because you thought it would be fun?" Castillo asked

"No, not really," Bouche answered.

Bouche talked about making plans with his mother in the future, but admitted he could stay behind bars for a while.

"I'll be here for a few years and I'll get out," Bouche said.

"Yeah, you just got to do some time, but then you're really going to appreciate your freedom and your life when you get out," Castillo said.



