Marion County man convicted of killing, dismembering teen to be resentenced

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - After two juries recommended a death sentence for a man convicted for his role in the slaying of a 15-year-old Marion County boy, a judge will decide Michael Bargo's fate Thursday.



Bargo, now 27, was sentenced to death in 2013 for the killing of Seath Jackson. The original jury reached the recommendation for death in a 10-2 vote but in 2016, the Florida Supreme Court ruled juries must be unanimous in recommending the death penalty. As a result, the court ordered resentencing for people on death row who did not receive a unanimous jury recommendation.



In April, during Bargo's resentencing a jury unanimously recommended the death sentence for his role in the 2011 slaying. On Thursday, a judge will officially hand down Bargo's sentence.



In 2011, Bargo and four friends lured Jackson to a home in Summerfield, where Bargo shot the 15-year-old multiple times. The group then burned the body in a fire pit and disposed of the ashes by putting them in buckets and dumping them in a quarry.



Bargo's four co-defendants were each convicted in the case and sentenced to life in prison.



During the resentencing, the state detailed the crime and Bargo's role in it. The prosecution called the crime cold, calculated and premeditated and asked the jury to recommend the death penalty.



The defense went through Bargo's history of family problems and mental illness. Bargo's attorney said those factors played a role in his decision-making, and she asked the jury to recommend life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Both the state and the defense called several witnesses before a jury recommended death for Bargo.



Bargo was returned to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections after the new sentencing.

The sentence hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

