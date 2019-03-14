Marion County mother fears someone spying on daughter using iPhone

Lisa Simmons told News 6 the problems on her daughter's phone started a week ago, when she got an alert saying her Apple account was frozen, and she needed to change her password.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Dunnellon mother has filed a police report after she said someone hacked into her daughter's iPhone, and she said she's afraid he may have been spying on her.

Lisa Simmons told News 6 the problems on her daughter's phone started a week ago when she got an alert saying her Apple account was frozen and she needed to change her password.

What do you do if you think your iPhone has been hacked?

She said she fears the alert may have been a hack.

"It's bizarre. The whole situation is just very scary," she said.

After the alert, she said a tracking app indicated she was 25 miles away in Ocala when she was actually in her bedroom.

She said apps on her daughter's phone would close without warning and phone calls would drop.

On Tuesday night, she said one of her daughter's friends got a FaceTime call from her daughter's number, and when she answered, there was a man on the other end.

"He was leering into the computer screen," Simmons said. "She talked to him. She said, 'Hello? Hello?'"

Simmons said she believes someone hacked into her daughter's phone and used it to watch her -- possibly while she watched movies in the bath.

"She points the phone to her and watches Netflix," she said. "He had full access to the camera, to the phone, to record anything off of that."

"It makes me feel 100 percent violated," said her daughter. "It scares me that he's in the community, and he's been watching me."

"You messed with the wrong mama," said Simmons. "You're not going to victimize my child or any other child. This is not fair. This is not right, and it's got to stop."

News 6 contacted Apple, and representatives are in the process of connecting with Simmons and her daughter.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.