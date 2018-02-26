Crisis response teams sent to Parkland from Orlando area school districts

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Seven employees from Marion County Public Schools will depart Tuesday for Broward County to assist with crisis response after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Seventeen students and faculty were killed and 16 others were injured Feb. 14 at the Parkland, Florida, school when police said a 19-year-old former student opened fire on campus.

Teams from all over the state will be assisting in Broward County with crisis counseling and other response-related help. Three Lake County Public School social workers and one psychologist will also be going to Parkland, Lake County Schools communications officer Sherri Owens said.

Surrounding Florida county employees will learn their assignments Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Broward County.

