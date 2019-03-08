Marion County Sheriff's Office seeks missing man, 31

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Officials said Mackendy "Kendy" Louis was last heard from by his friends and family on social media at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Louis was last seen at a family member's home in the 4000 block of Southeast 21st Court in Ocala, officials said.

Mackendy posted statements on social media Thursday evening that have his family members and law enforcement concerned for his well-being, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Mackendy is possibly armed, and was last seen driving a gray 2006 Scion XD with Florida tag 640-1HZ.

Mackendy is described by the Sheriff's Office as a black man who is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mackendy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

