Marion County Sheriff's Office seeks missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 50-year-old Ocala man.

Deputies said Mark Craig was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday leaving his home in the 2200 block of Northwest 65th Place in Ocala.

Craig has sent text messages to family that have caused concern for his well-being, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Craig is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 192 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he was wearing a red, black and white-stripped polo shirt and khaki-colored cargo shorts.

Anyone with information on Craig's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.