Person hospitalized after Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A person was shot Monday night in the 8200 block of Fairways Circle in Marion County.

At last check, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office remained at the scene, investigating the circumstances.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital.

"The identities of those involved are not being released at this time," the Sheriff's Office said.

WKMG photo

