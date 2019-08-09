Marion County students' email addresses, birth dates and names accessed in data breach

MARION COUNTY - Thousands of students in Marion County may have been impacted by a data breach.

Marion County Public Schools said the data breach involved students' names, birthdates and email addresses.

School officials said the breach involves a product formerly used by the district for student data storage and could impact students enrolled in the county from 2010 to 2017.

The district said no confidential student information was exposed in the breach.

More than 37,000 students could be part of the beach, according to MCPS.

Most of the data is about students who have graduated or are no longer part of the district, according to school officials.

Students who may have been impacted by the breach will be contacted through an email at their last-known address with the district, according to the district.

MCPS provided a list of links impacted students can check out:

School officials said the district continues to work to protect student information.

The district said it has invested millions of dollars to safeguard data storage.

