Marion County woman robbed of murdered family members' belongings

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County woman is pleading to get stolen jewelry back that belonged to her husband and son who were killed during a home invasion and robbery one year ago.

"They stole my sister's last memories that she had of my brother-in-law and my nephew," Natasha Johnson said.

Johnson tells News 6 her sister was too upset to talk, but she said she is heartbroken. Her family was touched by tragedy again a year after Johnson's sister buried her husband and son.

"Tuesday was one year that we buried them," she said.

Marion County deputies said Andy Fockler and 18-year-old Bailey Zylo were killed during a home invasion and robbery in Weirsdale in January 2017.

Johnson's sister only has a few items left of her loved ones to remember them by.

"My brother-in-law's big gold chain, his wedding band, and a big cross that he had. And then my nephew had this nickel on his body when he got killed and my sister found it and saved it and she had made into a charm," Johnson said.

But Johnson said those precious items were stolen Wednesday night during an armed robbery at "The Magic" business center in Leesburg.

She said her sister and several other people were inside the internet café when three armed men entered the store and robbed the business.

The victim posted a surveillance photo on social media and said the suspects pistol whipped her.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office report, the suspects also stole cash from the safe, along with the victims' car keys and cellphones.

But Johnson said her sister doesn't care about any of that. She said all she wants are her priceless memories back.

"The charm, the necklace, the ring, just give it back. It has no value to you, but it has a lot of value to my sister," Johnson said.

Business owners in the plaza tell News 6 deputies have investigated at the internet café in the past, including during an illegal gambling raid in December 2017.

"Makes me feel nervous to be a business owner here in this area with all the crime that has been going on," business owner David Johnson said.

News 6 spoke to the manager of The Magic. He said they are now under new owners and management and they have updated their security and are looking into hiring additional security.

The manager said the business will remain closed until they determine when they will reopen.

Deputies pulled surveillance video from the business and are reviewing it. Investigators said they are looking for three suspects, but no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

