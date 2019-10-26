Marion deputies investigate fatal shooting in Ocala

PHOTO CREDIT: Marion Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 2800 block of SE 59th Street in Ocala.

Investigators said when deputies arrived to the scene they found a man dead inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies have a person of interest in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



