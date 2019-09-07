Marion County deputies search for missing woman with Alzheimer's

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

Deputies said Velma Jean Friend was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday leaving her home in a 2013 Beige Toyota Camry with Florida plate Y9WTL.

Friend was last seen wearing an orange and white striped shirt and white pants.

According to officials, Friend said she was going to her sister's home in Georgia, but never arrived.

Friend suffers from Alzheimer's and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

