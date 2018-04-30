Marion deputies seek missing, endangered 16-year-old boy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Marion County are looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.

Wilberto Calderon-Rivera Jr. was last seen leaving his residence on Southwest 168th Circle in Ocala around noon, according to a news release.

Deputies said Calderon-Rivera has made statements that have caused concern for his well-being.

The teenager was last seen wearing a teal Adidas jacket with black stripes down the middle, white sneakers and black basketball shorts. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Calderon-Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

